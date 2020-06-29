Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Hits Market Cap of $195,544.27

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 57.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded up 70.3% against the dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a total market cap of $195,544.27 and $3,488.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

