Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. 1,474,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,930. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,293,136. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

