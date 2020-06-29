Bytecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,392.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $39.23 million and $34,392.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00694812 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003488 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

