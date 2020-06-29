Cappasity Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $633,674.54 and $83,389.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,780,819 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

