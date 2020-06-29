Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0839 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $221.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006576 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.01650560 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Coinbe, Bitbns, Indodax, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, ABCC, Cryptomate, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Bithumb, HitBTC, Exmo, ZB.COM and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

