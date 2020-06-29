Caspian Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $144,465.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.04912108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.