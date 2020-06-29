Ccore Price Tops $0.0058 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $9,906.20 and $12.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

