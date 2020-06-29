CCUniverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,480.95 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $7,480.95 and approximately $247.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002257 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

