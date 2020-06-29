CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0031

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $701.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.86 or 0.04910734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031459 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012093 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

