Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Achieves $64.89 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $64.89 million and approximately $35,512.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.04958092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,103,805 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.