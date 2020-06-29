Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348.24 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $348.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00050218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.01740656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00168992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

