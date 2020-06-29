Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) has been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a news sentiment score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

COCSF remained flat at $$4.62 during trading on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

