CoinPoker Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $236.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 285,744,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,145,470 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.