CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $188,157.99

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $188,157.99 and $191.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.