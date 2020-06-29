Color Platform Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $6,858.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,123.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.86 or 0.02431643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00634239 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

