Compound (COMP) Price Tops $240.86 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Compound has a market capitalization of $616.90 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $240.86 or 0.02639850 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002229 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000521 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

