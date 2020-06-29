Constellation Hits One Day Volume of $168,169.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $168,169.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.74 or 0.04951229 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.