Contentos Achieves Market Cap of $9.63 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $1.08 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,259,383,623 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

