Critical Review: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. Cars.com (OTCMKTS:CARS)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -63.24% N/A -92.23% Cars.com -203.76% 9.54% 5.09%

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 89.67%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.51 -$4.52 million N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 0.61 -$445.32 million $1.45 3.85

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

