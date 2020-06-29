CRYPTOBUCKS Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (CBUCKS)

CRYPTOBUCKS (CURRENCY:CBUCKS) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One CRYPTOBUCKS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTOBUCKS has a market cap of $35.26 million and approximately $462.00 worth of CRYPTOBUCKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRYPTOBUCKS has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000595 BTC.

CRYPTOBUCKS Profile

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) is a token. CRYPTOBUCKS’s total supply is 8,534,139,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,932,014,867 tokens. The official website for CRYPTOBUCKS is www.cryptobuckslimited.com . The official message board for CRYPTOBUCKS is medium.com/@cbucks.blockchain

Buying and Selling CRYPTOBUCKS

CRYPTOBUCKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTOBUCKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTOBUCKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTOBUCKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

