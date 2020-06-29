CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00011459 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $2,194.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

