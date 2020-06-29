DAD (DAD) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003128 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAD has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.04912108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,768,399 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

