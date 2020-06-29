DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $168,326.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,104.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.22 or 0.02429692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00634776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

