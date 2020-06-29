Dash Price Hits $68.08 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Dash has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $651.49 million and approximately $185.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $68.08 or 0.00745765 BTC on popular exchanges including B2BX, Kucoin, Poloniex and Coinsquare.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020828 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00190813 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000744 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,569,593 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Kuna, Huobi, Exrates, COSS, Gate.io, CEX.IO, BiteBTC, Koineks, Bitsane, BitBay, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Crex24, Negocie Coins, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, ACX, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, Bittrex, C2CX, BitFlip, Liquid, OKEx, BX Thailand, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, C-Patex, Coinsquare, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, B2BX, Kraken, Coinhub, Ovis, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, Bitinka, HBUS, Cryptopia, Bibox, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Coinroom, ABCC, Tidex, xBTCe, WEX, TradeOgre, Liqui, LBank, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Coinrail, Coindeal, Bithumb, Poloniex, WazirX, HitBTC, Braziliex, Bisq, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, Coinbe, Coinsuper and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.