Datacoin (DTC) Achieves Market Cap of $10,844.41

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $10,844.41 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004924 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.