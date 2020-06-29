DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $21.74 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.01745164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00110274 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

