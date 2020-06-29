DeltaChain Market Capitalization Reaches $12,313.64 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $12,313.64 and approximately $10.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 95.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00106295 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00326061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011350 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016467 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

