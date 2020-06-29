Dent (DENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $250,220.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, Binance and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $250,220.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01742308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110069 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,673,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, BitForex, Coinrail, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, FCoin, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Allbit, Fatbtc, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

