Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0015 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $327,194.03 and approximately $506.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00694204 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003511 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

