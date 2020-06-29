DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $43.00 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $43.00 or 0.00471193 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitbns, HitBTC and Huobi. DigixDAO has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $567,071.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.01745164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 190,424 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Liqui, Bitbns, Binance and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.