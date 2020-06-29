Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $175.75 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $290.72 million and approximately $175.75 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Gate.io, QBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00453104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003442 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000454 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,180,001,631 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Coinsquare, CoinFalcon, Poloniex, BX Thailand, HitBTC, CoinEx, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Coindeal, BitFlip, BCEX, Novaexchange, C-Patex, Crex24, FreiExchange, Tidex, Bitbns, Koineks, Bittylicious, C-CEX, Kraken, Graviex, Bleutrade, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Bits Blockchain, Fatbtc, QBTC, Robinhood, Ovis, Exrates, Mercatox and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

