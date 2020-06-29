Dragonchain Reaches Market Cap of $39.36 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $39.36 million and $926,403.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.01748517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110500 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,202,417 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, IDEX, LATOKEN, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

