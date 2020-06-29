Dune Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Dune Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.01745197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110219 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 563,867,261 coins and its circulating supply is 458,171,159 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

