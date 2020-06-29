Dynamic Reaches One Day Volume of $19,784.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $19,784.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,123.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.02476261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.02440394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00453536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00695343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00577736 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,020,594 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.