EDC Blockchain [old] Price Reaches $0.0027 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $462.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain [old] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,166.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.98 or 0.02443364 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00633423 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (CRYPTO:EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.