Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $767,635.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and $767,635.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, CoinBene, Kucoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,149,294,450 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Bitbns and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

