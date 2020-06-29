Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00454146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003437 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.