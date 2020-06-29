ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP Plans Final Dividend of $0.84 (ASX:ACDC)

ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP (ASX:ACDC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of ASX:ACDC opened at A$49.00 ($34.75) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$50.69.

