ETFS CORE/ETF Announces Final Dividend of $0.84 (ASX:CORE)

ETFS CORE/ETF (ASX:CORE) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.839 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of ASX:CORE opened at A$52.19 ($37.01) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$52.19.

