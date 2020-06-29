ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP (ASX:ROBO) Declares $0.15 Final Dividend

ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP (ASX:ROBO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP stock opened at A$62.83 ($44.56) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$62.85.

