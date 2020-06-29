ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP has a fifty-two week low of A$10.41 ($7.38) and a fifty-two week high of A$11.65 ($8.26).

