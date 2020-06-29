ETFSYAU/ETF Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ZYAU)

ETFSYAU/ETF (ASX:ZYAU) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of ASX:ZYAU opened at A$8.15 ($5.78) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is A$10.16.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFSYAU/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFSYAU/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.