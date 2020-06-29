Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits One Day Volume of $456.86 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $671.46 million and approximately $456.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00063238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, OKEx and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.02472731 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, LBank, Coinsuper, HBUS, Coinhub, EXX, CoinEgg, OKCoin International, Coinbase Pro, Bithumb, BigONE, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Bibox, ABCC, Exrates, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, Bit-Z, Liquid, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, Ovis, CoinBene, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bitbns, Coinnest, Korbit, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Coinut, Kucoin, C2CX, Gatehub, Upbit, Huobi, CoinEx, QBTC, OKEx, Coinroom, BTC-Alpha, BTC Markets, FCoin, BCEX, HitBTC, BitForex, Binance, Poloniex, Coinone, Exmo, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, CPDAX, CoinExchange, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.