Fetch.ai (FET) Hits One Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bitbns, WazirX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.58 or 0.04924884 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031460 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012182 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,067,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Dcoin, Korbit, Coinall, BitMax, HitBTC, MXC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bitrabbit, Binance, BiKi, BitAsset, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinsuper and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.