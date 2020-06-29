Fire Lotto Hits Market Cap of $42,540.26 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $42,540.26 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00106140 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00325750 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011323 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

