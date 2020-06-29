Flash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $374.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $374.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.01747555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110167 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.