FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Cap of $343,604.93

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $343,604.93 and $241.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.01747512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00110303 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

