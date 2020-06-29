FLO (FLO) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, FLO has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $18,509.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054028 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

