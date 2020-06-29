Flowchain (FLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $317,606.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00019802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $317,606.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.74 or 0.04951229 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,601 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

