Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Reaches $231,634.29

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $231,634.29 and approximately $66,804.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,786,958 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

